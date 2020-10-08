Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Narine's cameo at number four gave us momentum, says Kyle Mills

After registering a 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Kyle Mills said that Sunil Narine's cameo of 17 runs at number four gave the side momentum during their batting innings.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:25 IST
IPL 13: Narine's cameo at number four gave us momentum, says Kyle Mills
KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Kyle Mills said that Sunil Narine's cameo of 17 runs at number four gave the side momentum during their batting innings. CSK was set a target of 168 runs and the MS Dhoni-led side found itself in a comfortable position at 99-1 in the 12th over with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu at the crease. However, Ambati Rayudu was sent back to the pavilion by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and from there on, KKR choked the runs and as a result, the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by 10 runs.

While batting first, KKR was bowled out for 167. Rahul Tripathi was the only batsman who was able to leave a mark as he played a knock of 81 runs. Narine had come ahead of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, and the Windies all-rounder scored 17 runs from nine balls with the help of one four and one six. With the ball in hand, Narine bowled his first over in the 12th over of the CSK innings, and later on, he went on pick the crucial wicket of Shane Watson (50) to tilt the match in favour of KKR.

"We used Sunil as a pinch-hitter against CSK, this has not quite worked for him at the top of the order, a change is good as a holiday they say, we moved Tripathi to the top and it paid off for him. Sunil came in at number four and he played a cameo, it gave us a little momentum at that time so I was delighted for him," Mills said during the post-match press conference. "With the ball, he came in to bowl a little late, but the job he did at the backend is comforting to see for us at the sidelines, knowing you have an experienced individual with four overs in his sleeve with nine overs remaining in the game," he added.

Commenting on the performance of Pat Cummins and Andre Russell with the ball in hand, Mills said: "We saw that in the previous few games, Cummins is a strike bowler, we are trying to be aggressive with the ball at the start of the innings, he got through his four overs, his last over was a wicket-taking over, we did not pick up a wicket but he bowled a pretty good over at that stage." "That's how we have used Russell in this tournament so far with the ball in hand, its a real specialist skill as to how we like him to bowl at the end of the things. He has a few things to focus on, he does a lot of yorker practices as he is aware of what he needs to do for us, he is a handful for us at the end of the innings," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped from the side for the last two matches, and Mills said that the spinner is training really hard to make a comeback into the side. "Competition is good. We have got a very good and competitive squad, Kuldeep has been dropped from the last two games but still, his presence is there within the group, it's not easy for any cricketer to miss out on the playing XI, Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world but with the makeup of this group and large-sized grounds, we went with someone else. Kuldeep is training the house down, competition within the group is definitely aiding our performance on the park," Mills said.

Commenting on the innings played by Rahul Tripathi against CSK, Mills said: "Not just in the academy before arriving here in the UAE, the four weeks leading into the camp here, he was exceptional, he literally worked the house down, he has been an example for a youngster who is wanting to get into the side, he is an example to everyone really, he is reaping the rewards and to get 80 odd here was magical to see." (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more dataPatients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020