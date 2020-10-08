IPL 13: SRH players wear black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players on Thursday wore black armbands in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium here.ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:38 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players on Thursday wore black armbands in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium here. SRH players wore the black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman, who passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.
Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had tweeted on Saturday. Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.
He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Tarakai
- Najeeb Tarakai
- Kings XI Punjab
ALSO READ
Indian Americans have powered economic growth of US: Biden
West Bengal: Nine held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 1 cr, gold biscuits
Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers
Amid COVID-19 impact, Indian economy forecast to contract 5.4% in 2020: UN
Sundar, Dube showed great composure against SunRisers Hyderabad, says Kohli