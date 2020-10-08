Left Menu
IPL 13: Have tried to learn from senior players, says Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Kartik Tyagi, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Tuesday, has said that he is learning from senior players in order to reduce errors in the games.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:40 IST

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Kartik Tyagi, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Tuesday, has said that he is learning from senior players in order to reduce errors in the games. Royals skipper Steve Smith introduced Tyagi in the fifth over to break the opening partnership of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma on Tuesday.

On his penultimate delivery of the over, Tyagi bagged de Kock (23) as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler "It was a great experience to play my first game, to get a test cap from one of the best batsmen in the world. To make my debut against players whom I've only watched on television was fantastic," said Tyagi in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"All the big senior players that I've met so far, I've tried to know how they prepare for games. What are they thinking and what's going on in their heads. How I can make fewer mistakes and how they manage to reduce their errors in the game," he added. Tyagi returned with the figures of 1-36 in his four overs against Mumbai. Royals will face Delhi Capitals on Friday.

"We're preparing well for our next game. Delhi is in a great rhythm and is doing very well. We've lost a bit of the rhythm and would like to regain some, hopefully, give a tough fight and play a good game," said Tyagi. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will join the side on October 10. Stokes who has come in from New Zealand will have to follow the six-day process before he can join his team.

Royals batsman Robin Uthappa feels the inclusion of Stokes will strengthen the line-up. "I feel the team balance and combinations are pretty good. We've got good batsmen in our squad, we're also going to have Ben Stokes back with us soon and he'll strengthen our line-up," said Uthappa. (ANI)

