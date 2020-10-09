Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League to switch five games a week to pay-per-view

Amongst the games likely to be on pay-per-view according to the new formula are Manchester United's match at Newcastle United on Oct. 17 and Liverpool's home match against Sheffield United on Oct. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:54 IST
Soccer-Premier League to switch five games a week to pay-per-view

The Premier League has agreed to a deal with domestic television broadcasters for games outside of those in the normal broadcast slots to be shown via pay-per-view.

So far this season, BT Sport and Sky Sports have been broadcasting all Premier League games as part of their existing football packages -- a temporary measure due to the barring of spectators in grounds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But under the new interim plan, those matches outside of the normal slots for broadcast games, mostly in the Saturday 3pm local (1400 GMT) time slot, will now be available only for purchase via pay-per-view platforms.

"Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1859021. "In addition, the five matches per round not already selected will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, accessed via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

"The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums," it added. Amongst the games likely to be on pay-per-view according to the new formula are Manchester United's match at Newcastle United on Oct. 17 and Liverpool's home match against Sheffield United on Oct. 24.

Also Read: Liverpool's Loris Karius joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rape and murder of TN minor; Oppn demands justice, govt assures steps

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded justice for a minor girl, allegedly raped and killed in Dindigul district last year, following the acquittal of the accused, as the government assured it will take steps to appeal against ...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Journo summoned for 'crowd gathering' outside Ranaut's bugalow

Mumbai police on Friday issued summons against a reporter of a national news channel for allegedly causing gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow in Bandra here last month, an official s...

Kolkata Metro increases services on North-South Line

The Kolkata Metro announced extension of timing of running of trains on the North-South Line and increase in the number of services from Monday. A Metro spokesperson said that the last train will leave at 8.30 pm from both ends -- Kavi Subh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020