IPL 13: Needed to vary pace on Sharjah track, says Tewatia

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen batsmen send bowlers on a leather hunt in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a quality show on Friday to restrict Delhi Capitals to 184/8 in their 20 overs.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:46 IST
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after takes a catch of Marcus Stoinis (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen batsmen send bowlers on a leather hunt in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But the Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a quality show on Friday to restrict Delhi Capitals to 184/8 in their 20 overs. Had it not been for Shimron Hetmyer's knock of 45 off 24 balls and Marcus Stoinis' 39 off 30 balls, Rajasthan could have restricted DC to an even lower total. Speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break, RR all-rounder Rahul Tewatia said that the idea was to vary the pace.

"Thought we need to vary pace on this track as this is a small ground and especially we have to play with the lines," he explained. Commenting on his own bowling performance as he finished with 1/20 from his four overs, Tewatia said: "I was just planning not to give much time to the batsmen and push the ball rather quickly than giving more air time."

Tewatia was the man behind sending dangerman Hetmyer back in the hut. Throwing light on the catch, he said: "Luckily I got hold of that Hetmyer catch as he was looking in good touch. First I thought I misjudged it and then I stayed close to the boundary ropes to complete the catch." With a batting line-up that boasts of skipper Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson among others, Tewatia believes the team can chase it down. "The total is chaseable and it's been a great effort by the bowlers and now it's up to the batsmen to do the rest," he said.

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

