Rugby league-NRL player Jennings suspended for positive drug test

The Parramatta Eels' Michael Jennings has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances and will miss his side's National Rugby League playoff match against South Sydney on Saturday, the league has said. Jennings's A-sample tested positive for ligandrol and ibutamoren and their metabolites on Sept.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-10-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 05:16 IST
The Parramatta Eels' Michael Jennings has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances and will miss his side's National Rugby League playoff match against South Sydney on Saturday, the league has said. Jennings's A-sample tested positive for ligandrol and ibutamoren and their metabolites on Sept. 21 with the result referred to Sport Integrity Australia, the NRL added.

Ligandrol is an anabolic agent and used to increase muscle size and bone density while ibutamoren is a growth hormone. Both are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Jennings can ask for his B-sample to be analysed. "Michael Jennings has been stood down from today's game and ongoing training/playing responsibilities while the process runs its course," the Eels said in a statement on Saturday.

"The club has been in contact with Michael and will continue to offer him and his family our full wellbeing support." Jennings could face a four-year ban if found guilty.

