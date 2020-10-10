My aim is to groom local players, says new East Bengal coach Fowler

Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler, who was appointed as the head coach of East Bengal on Friday, said his aim is to groom local talent and help them improve. The club will take part in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). "We want to be competitive. We want to make new games. We want to play the right way. Local players here in India are technically very very good and we will try and bring out in terms of what can we actually do," said the Liverpool legend in a virtual press conference.

"So I am looking forward to the challenge. This is a new challenge for me and my aim will be to make them a better player" he added. Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career. The former England striker said that he will do everything in his capacity to make East Bengal a successful club.

"We will everything to get the best out of the player and the best out of everyone. The amount of goodwill and messages that we have received are astonishing. We are actually very grateful. We will do everything that we need to do to make East Bengal club as successful as we can," said Fowler. "We know the history. We know values and tradition. We want the best for the clubs. We want best for the fans. We will give you everything and then we need everything back from you," he added.

East Bengal's coaching staff also includes Renedy Singh as an Indian assistant coach. Fowler feels Renedy's knowledge about Indian football would come in handy for the East Bengal. "As a coach he has been successful and he knows most about the local players," said the Liverpool legend.

One of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, Fowler is Premier League's all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 goals to his name. Fowler later also played for Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in England before moving to Australia where he turned out for North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory. For England, Fowler scored seven goals in 26 matches and was included in the Three Lions' squads for Euro 1996, Euro 2000, and the 2002 World Cup. (ANI)