Left Menu
Development News Edition

My aim is to groom local players, says new East Bengal coach Fowler

Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler, who was appointed as the head coach of East Bengal on Friday, said his aim is to groom local talent and help them improve. The club will take part in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:50 IST
My aim is to groom local players, says new East Bengal coach Fowler
Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler, who was appointed as the head coach of East Bengal on Friday, said his aim is to groom local talent and help them improve. The club will take part in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). "We want to be competitive. We want to make new games. We want to play the right way. Local players here in India are technically very very good and we will try and bring out in terms of what can we actually do," said the Liverpool legend in a virtual press conference.

"So I am looking forward to the challenge. This is a new challenge for me and my aim will be to make them a better player" he added. Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career. The former England striker said that he will do everything in his capacity to make East Bengal a successful club.

"We will everything to get the best out of the player and the best out of everyone. The amount of goodwill and messages that we have received are astonishing. We are actually very grateful. We will do everything that we need to do to make East Bengal club as successful as we can," said Fowler. "We know the history. We know values and tradition. We want the best for the clubs. We want best for the fans. We will give you everything and then we need everything back from you," he added.

East Bengal's coaching staff also includes Renedy Singh as an Indian assistant coach. Fowler feels Renedy's knowledge about Indian football would come in handy for the East Bengal. "As a coach he has been successful and he knows most about the local players," said the Liverpool legend.

One of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation, Fowler is Premier League's all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 goals to his name. Fowler later also played for Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in England before moving to Australia where he turned out for North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory. For England, Fowler scored seven goals in 26 matches and was included in the Three Lions' squads for Euro 1996, Euro 2000, and the 2002 World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Delhi Police busts narcotic drug cartel, arrests two persons

Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday busted an inter-state narcotic drugs cartel and arrested two persons in connection with the case.Police said that it has also seized five kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 20 crore. ANI...

Cong releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them. Sources said S...

Delhi records 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,740; infection tally 3.06 lakh

The national capital recorded 48 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.&#160; On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020