Soccer-Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping them top of their group.

The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from the back but failed miserably, leaving Oyarzabal with a simple finish. Barcelona's teenage talent Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal spurned further chances as Luis Enrique's side failed to add to their lead.

Spain lead League A Group 4 with seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, who beat Ukraine 2-1. Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique had picked an experimental squad with plenty of youth, guided by a couple of veterans, including Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.

Both were solid during an unexciting clash at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium at Real Madrid's training ground, in which Spain did enough to win but we're far from their best. Switzerland carved out the first chance of the game but keeper David de Gea reacted well to deny Loris Benito before the visitors handed Spain the lead on a platter.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer tried to take a short goal kick but misplaced his pass to Granit Xhaka, with Mikel Merino nipping in to steal the ball and feed Real Sociedad teammate Oyarzabal, who finished with ease. Fati, who became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in their previous Nations League outing against Ukraine in September, might have doubled the lead early in the second half but his strike was blocked.

Oyarzabal then hit the side netting from close range as Spain started to create more chances and the game became stretched, but neither side was able to find another goal.