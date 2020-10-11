Left Menu
IPL 13: Virat a 'genius', I like how he goes about his game, says Morris

After registering a 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris hailed skipper Virat Kohli for playing a match-winning knock of 90 runs.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:46 IST
RCB all-rounder Chris Morris (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris hailed skipper Virat Kohli for playing a match-winning knock of 90 runs. CSK failed to chase down 170 and the side was restricted to 132/8, giving Virat Kohli-led RCB a win by 37 runs. In the match between both these sides, RCB batted first and scored 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs for RCB to take the side's total past the 160-run mark. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs. "Halfway through our batting innings, I would be lying to you if I say we did not think that we needed to get a move on, Virat played brilliantly, the wicket was too paced and sticky, it was a Test match length wicket, you did not need to try too much on this wicket. At the end of the day, the wickets will get slower, hopefully, some of the bowlers will get luckier as compared to the batsmen," said Morris during the post-match press conference.

"After 16 overs, we just thought something needed to happen, there's a reason why Virat has the most number of runs in the IPL, he is an absolute genius, he did really well against such an experienced bowling lineup, he likes to lead from the front, I like how he goes about his game, he is a leader who likes to win and it helps the rest of the team, I like how he goes about his game," he added. No CSK batsmen got going and the side was left to do a little too much in the final five overs of the innings. For MS Dhoni-led CSK, Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a knock of 42 runs. For RCB, Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two scalps. This was the first game for Morris in RCB colours."I was very nervous, it has been a while since I last played a game, so I was very nervous, I had butterflies in my stomach, it was like I was making my Test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can make, it is a good feeling," said Morris.

"I think it obviously has been an interesting competition for the bowlers so far, the pitches have changed slightly, somedays the dew comes in and it is a factor and somedays its drier, we have tried to figure it out as to what will suit our bowling unit. I think slowly but surely the guys are doing their job now. It is a nice bowling unit to be a part of," he added. RCB is currently in the fourth position in the IPL 2020 standings with eight points from six matches. The side will next lock horns with Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

