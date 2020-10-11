Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We saw Virat at his very best against CSK, says Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said that the entire world saw Virat Kohli at his very best against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:32 IST
IPL 13: We saw Virat at his very best against CSK, says Mike Hesson
RCB skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said that the entire world saw Virat Kohli at his very best against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK failed to chase down 170 and the side was restricted to 132/8, giving Virat Kohli-led RCB a win by 37 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

In the match between both these sides, RCB batted first and scored 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs for RCB to take the side's total past the 160-run mark. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs. "A couple of partnerships at the other end but we saw Virat at his very best, that was an outstanding innings. It shows the value of having a set batsman, we have always talked about one of our top four being there to own those last five overs. It just showed what a class player Virat is. There is a lot of class there," Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

RCB's head coach Simon Katich also praised skipper Kohli for standing up for the team when it was most required. He also said that the wicket was a bit slower so a score around 170 was competitive enough. "Virat stood up when we needed him the post, we knew the wicket was a bit slower as compared to the previous ones, so getting to 160 odd was a magnificent effort and Virat deserves a lot of effort not for his class and also the support he got at the other end from Sundar and Dube," Katich said.

"We know Washington Sundar has been great in the powerplay, for him to come later in the powerplay and take those two big wickets, it really set us up," he added. No CSK batsmen got going and the side was left to do a little too much in the final five overs of the innings. For MS Dhoni-led CSK, Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a knock of 42 runs. For RCB, Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two scalps. This was the first game for Morris in RCB colours.

RCB is currently in the fourth position in the IPL 2020 standings with eight points from six matches. The side will next lock horns with Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

A blue tarp covered a hole in their roof, torn open when the last hurricane blew through. Friday night, the next hurricane tried to rip the tarp away. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Hurricane Delta in their Lake Charle...

Cricket-Narine reported for suspect bowling action again

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narines bowling action has been reported again after Saturdays Indian Premier League IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said. The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IP...

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Groups upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan 8.93 billion cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds distributor said.An average o...

UP: 2 killed, 3 critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.&#160; The accident took place around 5 am when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020