Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Manish Pandey hits half-century as SRH set target of 159 runs for RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:37 IST
IPL 13: Manish Pandey hits half-century as SRH set target of 159 runs for RR
SRH's Manish Pandey (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while David Warner scored 48 in the match as SRH managed to put a decent score on the board.

After opting to bat first, SRH got off to a slow start as openers Warner and Jony Bairstow played cautiously in the initial overs. The team was on 13/0 after the completion of four overs. In the next over, Bairstow struck a brilliant six to Kartik Tyagi but on the very next delivery, the batman was caught by Sanju Samson. Bairstow scored 16 runs from 19 balls.

Manish Pandey then came out to bat and took the side over the 50-run mark, along with Warner. Both smashed regular boundaries and sixes to Rajasthan Royals bowlers, forming a partnership of 73 runs. The partnership was brought to an end by Jofra Archer, in the 15th over, as he picked the wicket of Warner, who fell two runs short from his half-century.

Warner's dismissal brought Kane Williamson out on the field. Pandey completed his half-century in the 17th over but in the next over, he was sent back to the pavilion by Jaydev Unadkat. Williamson hit two sixes to Archer in the 19th over as the bowler conceded 19 runs in the over. Priyam Garg and Williamson then scored 16 runs in the last over as SRH set a target of 159 runs for Rajasthan Royals. Brief scores: SRH 158/4 [Manish Pandey 54 (44), David Warner 48 (38), Jofra Archer 1-25, Jaydev Unadkat 1-31]. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics

Asserting that his government has done more for villages in the last six years than what was done for them in the preceding six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked those opposing the new farm laws, saying their politics wa...

Cong leader Rajni Patil lends support to demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament. She extended her support to the various demands of the community, es...

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...

Virus imperils AA co-founder's birthplace, a virtual shrine

The shrinelike birthplace of one of the two Vermont natives who founded Alcoholics Anonymous is in danger of closing, another victim of the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown from March until midsummer mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020