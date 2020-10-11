Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix

Petrucci's win comes as a huge surprise after having failed to record a top-six finish in any of the previous eight races this season. In the absence of the injured world champion Marc Marquez, younger brother and team mate Alex produced a string of blistering laps in his first wet race to finish second.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:07 IST
Motorcycling-Petrucci braves wet conditions to win French Grand Prix
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium. The race was delayed by a heavy downpour just moments before the start time at Bugatti Circuit and changed the fortunes of Championship contenders Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir -- who had never started a wet race before.

Pole-sitter Quartararo struggled on his Petronas Yamaha from the start, allowing Petrucci, who started third, to take the early lead as he went on to clinch his first victory of the season. Petrucci's win comes as a huge surprise after having failed to record a top-six finish in any of the previous eight races this season.

In the absence of the injured world champion Marc Marquez, younger brother and team mate Alex produced a string of blistering laps in his first wet race to finish second. KTM's Pol Espargaro made late charge to claim the final podium position ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Quartararo finished a disappointing ninth in his home race but stays at the top spot in the Championship standings, while Suzuki's Joan Mir ended in 11th.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas retires from the Eifel Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottass Formula One title chances took a huge hit on Sunday when the Mercedes driver suffered his first retirement of the season in the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.The Finn, who will stay second in the overall standings, h...

PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics

Asserting that his government has done more for villages in the last six years than what was done for them in the preceding six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked those opposing the new farm laws, saying their politics wa...

Cong leader Rajni Patil lends support to demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil on Sunday visited migrant Kashmiri Pandits here and said she would take up their demands in and outside the Parliament. She extended her support to the various demands of the community, es...

Two BJP legislators in K'taka test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19. While Ravikumar is the member of state legislative council MLC and Karnataka BJP General Secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020