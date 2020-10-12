Left Menu
Kim gets first major, Hatton gets win at home in England

PTI | Newtownsquare | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:56 IST
Sei Young Kim shot the best round of the week in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, closing with a 7-under 63 at Aronimink for a five-shot victory and her first major championship. Kim had 10 victories, the most of any player on the LPGA Tour without a major. The 27-year-old South Korean changed that on Sunday in dominant fashion. She won by five over seven-time major champion Inbee Park, who closed with a 65.

Kim became the ninth first-time champion in the last 10 majors on the LPGA Tour. This was hardly a surprise. She has won at least once on the LPGA Tour every year since 2015 and she came into Aronimink as the No. 7 player in the world. Kim finished at 14-under 266.

Nasa Hataoka (64) and Carlota Ciganda (65) tied for third at 273. Anna Nordqvist (71) and Brooke Henderson (72) both played in Kim's group and finished fifth and sixth. Kim earned USD 645,000. She closed out last year by winning the CME Group Tour Championship and its USD 1.5 million prize. AP SSC SSC

