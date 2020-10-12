IPL 13: AB de Villiers is a special batsman, says Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on a brilliant 100-run partnership between skipper Virat Kohli and talisman AB de Villiers to finish on 194/2 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But the platform was set by opener Aaron Finch, who hammered 37-ball 47. But looking at how de Villiers (unbeaten 73 off 33 balls) batted, Finch joked with the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break that he should have gotten out earlier.

"He (de Villiers) is a special batsman, making the pitch look easy. Perhaps, I should have got out earlier," he grinned. Commenting on his own innings which saw him looking to spend time in the middle, Finch said that he was looking to get in the line of the ball rather than looking to send everything to the boundary.

"I think in the last couple of innings, I was going too hard. Here, I tried getting my head forward and into the line of the ball. It became a bit tougher, they bowled the cutters and the slower balls, it became tough to hit," he explained. Asked if the total put on the board is good enough and if the RCB bowlers can defend it, Finch said that they were looking at something around 180 at one stage in the innings before de Villiers took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners.

"At one stage, we thought 180 was a good score on this ground. We'll have to bowl well, they will come hard at us," he pointed.