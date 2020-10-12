IPL 13: Dinesh Karthik praises 'world-class player' AB de Villiers as RCB defeats KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik praised Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) AB de Villiers after the latter's stunning innings guided his team to a comfortable win. De Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 balls as RCB defeated KKR by 82 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

"He (de Villiers) is a world-class player and hard to stop him on a ground like this and at the end of the day his innings was the difference between both sides," Karthik said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. Chasing a massive target of 195 runs, KKR only managed to score 112 runs. Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took two wickets each to help RCB win the match.

Karthik admitted that his team needs to improve batting performance. "We need to sit down and make sure there are few things we need to do better. Batting is one area we didn't do well today and that's something we are going to try and improve," he said.

"We have three days break and we need to start fresh after that. It's been an interesting IPL so far as a lot of teams are comfortable batting first. I think every captain has a day like this where everything doesn't go according to plan and it's one of those days for me, I don't want to read too much into it," Karthik added.