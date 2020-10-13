Left Menu
The 16-time All-Star became the first National Basketball Association (NBA) player in history to claim the Finals MVP award with three different franchises on Sunday, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Canadiens sign Toffoli to four-year, $17 million deal

The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $17 million contract, the team announced Monday. The contract carries an average annual value of $4.25 million. It will keep him with the Canadiens through the 2023-24 season. Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77

Hall of Famer and twice World Series champion Joe Morgan, considered one of baseball's greatest second basemen, died on Sunday at the age of 77 after battling a nerve condition, his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, announced on Monday. Morgan played for five different Major League teams and won the World Series with the Reds in 1975 and 1976. He also won the National League Most Valuable Player award with the team known as the "Big Red Machine" in both those seasons. After successful bubble, league grapples with uncertain future

As the NBA bursts its bubble following the completion of the Finals on Sunday, the league now faces tough questions about when next season will begin and what it will look like. The league's three-month stay at Walt Disney World in Orlando was a huge success, with no players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 after the virus derailed the season in March for four months. Swiatek won't rest on laurels after French Open triumph, says coach

Even in the glow of a champagne performance in Paris, Poland's newly-crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek stuck to still water as she celebrated a maiden Grand Slam success and offered a glimpse of a new era in women's tennis. Celebrations have been in full flow since the unseeded 19-year-old lifted the trophy on Saturday, becoming the first Pole to claim a Grand Slam singles title and the youngest to win the tournament since Monica Seles in 1992. Hamilton steers clear of great debate after record success

Lewis Hamilton looks sure to become the most successful Formula One driver of all time but argument about the greatest will rumble on. But the Mercedes driver, who equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 wins in Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix and is heading for a seventh title, said that did not matter to him. Obama applauds LeBron's leadership 'on the court and in the public arena'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated LeBron James a day after he picked up his fourth NBA title, as prominent figures in sports, politics and beyond celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers championship. The 16-time All-Star became the first National Basketball Association (NBA) player in history to claim the Finals MVP award with three different franchises on Sunday, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world. The Lakers' victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown. Pulev says Joshua fight is set for London on December 12

Kubrat Pulev will fight heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in London on December 12, Bulgaria's IBF mandatory challenger said on Monday. The 39-year-old had been scheduled to meet Joshua on June 20 but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has successfully undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the team said on Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation, the Cowboys said. He was carried off the field to a standing ovation from fans inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as footage of the injury stunned fans watching at home. Murray named among replacements in ATP Player Council

Former world number one Andy Murray and three others have been elected to ATP's Player Council to replace the Novak Djokovic-led group who resigned from the body to form a breakaway union, the governing body of men's tennis announced on Monday. Briton Murray, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Australian John Millman and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy will replace Djokovic, John Isner, Vasek Pospisil and Sam Querrey -- who stepped down to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

