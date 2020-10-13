Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport: Murray

Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles. "It's an amazing achievement," Murray told reporters in Cologne ahead of an ATP 250 event.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 08:48 IST
Tennis-Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport: Murray

Rafa Nadal's record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport's all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, Andy Murray has said. Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

"It's an amazing achievement," Murray told reporters in Cologne ahead of an ATP 250 event. "I don't think what (Nadal) has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten. "He's one short of winning the same amount at just one tournament as Pete Sampras did in Grand Slams.

"I think it's one of the best records in sport, maybe the best. "I don't think it will ever be repeated and I actually don't think anyone will get close to it."

Of the 'Big Three', Murray thought it would be Nadal or Djokovic (17 majors) who would finish their careers with the most Grand Slam titles. "Providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak," he said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

Chinas imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the worlds second-biggest economy.Exports in August r...

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February said Monday that he sees no reason why the officer should be ...

WRAPUP 1-China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

Chinas imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the worlds second-biggest economy.Exports in August r...

Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

Pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson announced on Monday that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after an unexplained illness was found in one of the volunteers. In a statement, the company said, F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020