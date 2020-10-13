Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United look to keep winning momentum against ARA FC

It's one loss and one win for Bengaluru in the Hero I-League Qualifiers as the team from the south looks to secure the top spot on the league table. "We picked ourselves up after sacrificing all the points one could in our first game. First of all, we want players to forget about the last match and make them believe in themselves," ARA head coach Vivek Nagul said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:49 IST
I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United look to keep winning momentum against ARA FC

FC Bengaluru United are confident that lessons learnt in the first two games will stand them in good stead when they clash with ARA FC of Ahmedabad in the I-League Qualifiers here on Wednesday. It's one loss and one win for Bengaluru in the Hero I-League Qualifiers as the team from the south looks to secure the top spot on the league table.

"We picked ourselves up after sacrificing all the points one could in our first game. But it's all behind us now. Every single Bengaluru United player and staff knows that we cannot afford to drop any more points," FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood said. "We understand the levels of performance and character that will be needed to see through our last two games in this tournament," he added.

Hood feels that his side has played "two very distinct games” in the tournament so far. "Our momentum will be built on the lessons that we have learnt and insights gathered in the 180 minutes of football that we have fought out so far.

"Two very distinct games as far as our performance and intent were concerned and we remain committed to the same levels of energy and unity that we have said so far," he added. Meanwhile, ARA FC believe that the 1-4 loss that they suffered at the hands of local heavyweights Mohammedan SC was a "wakeup call" for them.

"It's a huge loss, definitely a wake-up call to push ourselves to the limit. First of all, we want players to forget about the last match and make them believe in themselves," ARA head coach Vivek Nagul said. Having seen Bengaluru play, Nagul feels that having a few tricks up his sleeve could help the Ahmedabad-based side's cause.

"We have played earlier and also seen them playing in two games now. We know they are a physical team with high-pressing formation. Accordingly, we are working on different areas and I think we need to have a few surprises and changes in the team," said Nagul. Despite the losses in their respective opening games, both the sides are optimistic about their chances in the tournament, looking to bounce back into the title race.

"It's a short four-match format. So we can expect every team to come out with their best XI for every match. We expect the same from Bengaluru. They must be high on morale after the way they bounced back from a defeat in the last game," said Nagul. "But we have to bounce back ourselves and get the three points if we have to get back in the promotion race." Meanwhile, Hood believes that the win against Garhwal was a good way for his side to bounce back in the race for promotion and that they could be in contention till the end. "We believe that the win definitely keeps us in the mix of things as far as the championship is concerned and takes away any dependence on other results that could keep us alive and relevant going into matchday three, which is all that we are giving our attention to right now." PTI APA AT AT

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's latest stimulus another 'sly attempt' to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers: Congress

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the governments latest financial package will not stimulate demand and termed it another sly attempt to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers. Addressing a virtual press conference,...

Brazil keen to show EU-Mercosur accord still has support in Europe

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said Portugal favors swift approval of the trade agreement between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur as she visited Lisbon, according to a statement late on Mon...

At least 12 people killed in western Ethiopia

At least 12 people were killed in the Metakal zone of Ethiopias Benishangul-Gumuz region, regional government spokesman Melese Beyene told Reuters on Tuesday.The killings, which happened on Monday night, followed two attacks in the same zon...

Slovakia coach tests positive for virus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. The Slovakian Football Association says Hapals assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020