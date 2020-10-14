Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli wants teams to be able to review wides and waist high full tosses in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested a change in the T20 cricket saying that a team should have the ability to review wide balls and waist-high full toss deliveries as these things can make "massive difference".

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:59 IST
Kohli wants teams to be able to review wides and waist high full tosses in T20s
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested a change in the T20 cricket saying that a team should have the ability to review wide balls and waist-high full toss deliveries as these things can make "massive difference". Kohli did an Instagram live with KL Rahul, organised by Puma India, and asked the latter what change he will bring in the T20 format.

As Kings XI Punjab and RCB are set to play against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul joking said he would request IPL to ban Kohli and AB de Villiers for that game. Later, Rahul suggested that batsmen should get more runs if they hit a six over 100 meters. "One rule that I can think of is, as a batter, if someone hits a six over 100m, he should be given more runs. I feel," Rahul said during the session.

Kohli then answered the same question and said: "I am going to speak as a captain. As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call. We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket." "It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign," Kohli added.

Agreeing to Kohli's suggestion, Rahul said: "If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

SC agrees to hear plea against killing of elephants

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea which has raised issue of killing of elephants in Kerala, including the one in which a pregnant animal had died after being fed pineapple stuffed with explosives in May this year. A bench he...

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at age 79

Mahmoud Yassin, an Egyptian actor and pillar of the countrys film industry during the second half of the 20th century, has died. He was 79. Yassin had suffered age-related health problems in recent years and was pronounced dead in Cairo ear...

As virus surges anew, Milan hospitals under pressure again

Coronavirus infections are surging anew in the northern Italian region where the pandemic first took hold in Europe, putting pressure again on hospitals and health care workers. At Milans San Paolo hospital, a ward dedicated to coronavirus ...

Punjab govt approves 33 per cent reservation for women in state civil services

In a step towards further empowerment of women, the&#160; Amarinder Singh government&#160;on Wednesday approved 33 per cent reservation for women in direct recruitment for the Punjab civil services, boards and corporations. &#160; &#160; &#...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020