Kohli wants teams to be able to review wides and waist high full tosses in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested a change in the T20 cricket saying that a team should have the ability to review wide balls and waist-high full toss deliveries as these things can make "massive difference". Kohli did an Instagram live with KL Rahul, organised by Puma India, and asked the latter what change he will bring in the T20 format.

As Kings XI Punjab and RCB are set to play against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul joking said he would request IPL to ban Kohli and AB de Villiers for that game. Later, Rahul suggested that batsmen should get more runs if they hit a six over 100 meters. "One rule that I can think of is, as a batter, if someone hits a six over 100m, he should be given more runs. I feel," Rahul said during the session.

Kohli then answered the same question and said: "I am going to speak as a captain. As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call. We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket." "It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign," Kohli added.

Agreeing to Kohli's suggestion, Rahul said: "If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever."