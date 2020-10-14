Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injury-time penalty rescues point for FC Bengaluru United against ARA FC

It appeared that forward Pratik Swami's strike would prove to be the difference between the two sides but substitute Asrar Rehber successfully converted from the spot with the game's last kick to rescue a point for Bengaluru United. Both teams came into the match on the back of contrasting results, with Bengaluru United defeating Garhwal FC by one goal in their last game and ARA suffering a deflating 4-1 loss to Mohammedan Sporting.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:22 IST
Injury-time penalty rescues point for FC Bengaluru United against ARA FC

Gujarat-based ARA FC and FC Bengaluru United played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in the Hero I-League Qualifiers 2020 at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday. It appeared that forward Pratik Swami's strike would prove to be the difference between the two sides but substitute Asrar Rehber successfully converted from the spot with the game's last kick to rescue a point for Bengaluru United.

Both teams came into the match on the back of contrasting results, with Bengaluru United defeating Garhwal FC by one goal in their last game and ARA suffering a deflating 4-1 loss to Mohammedan Sporting. However, it was the side from Gujarat that went into the breather with the lead — thanks to Swami's goal in the 36th minute. Vivek Nagul's side started brightly, with Stanley Eze posing danger with a deft through-ball in the 10th minute. However, it was snuffed out just in the nick of time by keeper Kunzang Bhutia. The Nigerian then had a scoring opportunity in the next minute with a close-range free-kick but his shot flew just over the bar.

Midfielder Jordan Fernandes came close for ARA in the 16th minute as well, shooting powerfully from distance but his effort was deflected and landed on the roof of the FCBU net. Wearing the captain's armband for Bengaluru United was forward Azharuddin Mallick and he was presented with his team's best chance of the half in the 19th minute. Collecting the ball inside the box, he turned his marker and fired a shot straight towards ARA custodian Melroy Fernandes who collected comfortably at his near post.

As both teams jostled for supremacy, ARA took the lead through a splendid goal from local Ahmedabad lad Pratik Swamy. A blocked shot from Jordan fell to Swami, who cut inside the defender with an excellent feint and saw his powerful shot take a wicked deflection to fly past Bhutia in goal. FCBU head coach Richard Hood made two changes at the break, bringing in Akhil P and Aditya Mohan as his side looked to make their way into the match. In the 53rd minute, they came close through William Opoku, who had scored the winning goal against Garhwal as well, but his shot from a narrow angle could only hit the side net.

The Ghanaian had another golden opportunity with 20 minutes to go as he played in Amey Ranawade with a pinpoint through ball. The full-back cut the ball back to Opoku at the edge of the penalty box area but he scuffed his first-time shot as it sailed well over the cross-bar. He had another similar chance in the 76th minute via a cross from the left side by Aditya Mohan but yet again, his shot went over the target. Bengaluru continued to commit men forward and in the 84th minute, Robert Primus headed a long throw-in dangerously across the ARA goal, but none of his teammates followed up at the far post and the chance went begging. ARA showed grit to hold firm and defended in numbers as they tried to maintain the clean sheet. However, in the last minute of added time, heartbreak was to follow for the Gujarati side as FCBU substitute Jaison Vaz was brought down by keeper Melroy — with the referee pointing to the spot.

Rehber found the back of the net from 12 yards as both sides split a point each.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

Brazils JF Investimentos, parent company of the worlds largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay 256 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Only half of the fine, 128 mil...

Aztec headdress would be damaged in journey to Mexico, Austrian museum says

Granting the wish of Mexicos president to have a famous Aztec-era headdress sent from Europe to Mexico for an exhibition would seriously damage the fragile pre-Hispanic artifact, the Austrian museum that houses it said on Wednesday. Preside...

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.Announcing the decision in a statement, the government said the epidemi...

Delhi Capitals' brilliant death bowling trumps Rajasthan Royals

Flavour of the season Rahul Tewatia didnt prove to be third time lucky in what turned out to be an incredible death overs performance by the Delhi Capitals pace attack in their 13-run victory in an IPL game on Wednesday. Anrich Nortje 233 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020