Will always remember the reception of fans: Lampard recalls first home game as Chelsea manager

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard recalled the first time he walked out on Stamford Bridge as the club's manager and said he will "always remember the reception of the fans". Lampard managed Chelsea against Leicester City in August 2019 as his first home game in charge.

"I really enjoyed my first year in charge and I think that first home game against Leicester is something that really sticks out for me," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "I will always remember the reception of the fans, when I walked out at Stamford Bridge for the first time as Chelsea manager. It was really humbling for me, having been away and then coming back in a different capacity," he added.

Lampard also said that he is "fortunate enough" to be in this position and want to make the "best of it". "It was an amazing feeling and I loved it. This is my club and there are not many people that are fortunate enough to have the journey that I've had at such a brilliant football club. Now I'm here, in this position, I just want to make the best of it," he said. (ANI)