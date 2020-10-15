Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eriksen goal on 100th appearance gives Denmark win v England

But it took quick reflexes from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to palm away Mason Mount's header and tip over a free kick from Reece James to prevent England leveling in the second half. It had started to go wrong for England and Maguire after five minutes.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:47 IST
Eriksen goal on 100th appearance gives Denmark win v England

Christian Eriksen marked his 100th Denmark appearance by scoring the penalty that clinched a 1-0 victory over England in the UEFA Nations League. England had already been reduced to 10 men on Wednesday — after Harry Maguire was sent off — by the time a disputed penalty was awarded for Kyle Walker's challenge on Thomas Delaney in a rare top-level game not using VAR.

Eriksen converted the penalty for his 34th international goal in the 35th minute at Wembley, where the Inter Milan playmaker became accustomed to scoring in his Premier League career when it was Tottenham's temporary home. Unlike then, the stadium was empty as fans are still prevented from attending games in England due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Reece James' first England start ended with him being sent off after the final whistle for dissent toward the referee. The result leaves Group 2 wide open heading into the final two rounds of matches in November. England dropped from first into third place behind Denmark and Belgium, which took the lead with a 2-1 victory over Iceland.

Three days after beating Belgium — the world's top-ranked team — England's good work was undone. But it took quick reflexes from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to palm away Mason Mount's header and tip over a free kick from Reece James to prevent England leveling in the second half.

It had started to go wrong for England and Maguire after five minutes. The defender earned his first booking for a sliding tackle on Yussuf Poulsen, but that didn't curb his recklessness. When his overextended left foot caught Kasper Dolberg in the 31st minute, the referee had no option but to show Maguire a second yellow card.

It's the latest setback for Maguire, who became the world's most expensive defender when he signed for Manchester United last year. He was withdrawn by Southgate for last month's three England games after he was convicted in Greece of assaulting a police officer and attempted bribery while on holiday in August. Hanging over Maguire is an appeal process against the conviction and suspended 21-month sentence..

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises $6 bln as U.S. investors overlook political tensions

China has raised 6 billion in a dollar bond issue that was offered to U.S. investors for the first time, according to a term-sheet reviewed by Reuters, just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. The deal, the fifth foreign currency denominated ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020,PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that every...

Rugby-UK-based Pumas pair to miss Rugby Championship due to documentation issue

Argentinas preparations for the Rugby Championship hit another speed bump on Thursday after two of their players based in Britain were withdrawn from the squad due to documentation problems. The Argentine Rugby Union UAR said on the teams T...

The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

This is no ordinary road to the Masters. Instead of the tropical warmth of Florida in the spring, it starts in the hot desert air of Nevada in October.Instead of a series of PGA Tour events some 500 miles south of Augusta National with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020