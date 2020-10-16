Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took cue from RCB bowlers by observing them: M Ashwin

Ashwin dismissed the dangerous pair of Aaron Finch and Washington Sundar, giving away only 23 runs in his four-over quota, a performance that played a significant role in Kings XI Punjab's much-needed eight-wicket victory over RCB on Thursday. The 30-year-old leg-spinner said watching Yuzvendra Chahal and Sundar bowl during RCB's thumping 82-run win over KKR the other day helped him find the right length at the same small Sharjah ground.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:33 IST
Took cue from RCB bowlers by observing them: M Ashwin

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin has credited the lessons learnt from observing Royal Challengers Bangalore tweakers for his fine economical performance against the same side in an IPL clash here. Ashwin dismissed the dangerous pair of Aaron Finch and Washington Sundar, giving away only 23 runs in his four-over quota, a performance that played a significant role in Kings XI Punjab's much-needed eight-wicket victory over RCB on Thursday.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner said watching Yuzvendra Chahal and Sundar bowl during RCB's thumping 82-run win over KKR the other day helped him find the right length at the same small Sharjah ground. "The wicket was holding up a bit. It was about executing length. It did have something for spinners. I was watching the ball previous game which RCB played. How their spinners bowled. I took a cue from that," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference. "I wanted to hit the right length and try to turn it as much as possible, turn it both ways." Chahal had conceded only 12 runs in his four overs with one wicket while Sundar dismissed two batsmen and gave away only 20 runs in his quota of overs in the clash against KKR.

Ashwin said bowling on a ground that has small boundaries is challenging. "It's a challenge and you have to accept it. You need to adapt and that's what we do in practice. If we can overcome that, that's the right way forward," he said.

"This is a game of T20, all are close games. It's about who gets the better. It's about replicating these moments and keep adding to the points table." West Indian marauder Chris Gayle made a swashbuckling entry to the Punjab side by playing a six-laden 53-run knock and Ashwin said that the 'Universe Boss' adds to the energy in the team. "Chris coming back, gives a lot of energy to the side. We did not lose spirit even when we were losing. We were playing good cricket and it's just about getting over the line." "We will take each game at a time. Make sure you cross the line and execute what you practice." RCB all-rounder Chris Morris, like his skipper Virat Kohli, was asked about the move to send AB De Villiers down the order. He also justified the move, saying it was done to counter the leg-spinners. "It's difficult to keep consistent line to a right-left combination. The wicket was getting slow towards the end. We did think we had enough runs but may be we leaked boundaries, maybe the gameplan got slightly wrong but it went to the last over last ball, the boys stuck," he said. Asked if the middle overs, when the boundaries dried up for them, cost them since they did not force the pace, Morris said, "It's easy to say it now (to force pace in middle overs). We had enough runs, we should have defended that." He was also effusive in his praise for Gayle.

"He's got a lot of experience. He is a class player, got those records for a reason. All batters played well," he said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

China, Russia are attempting to erode hard earned gains of US: Esper

China and Russia are attempting to erode Americas hard-earned gains as they undermine international rules, norms and use coercion against other nations for their own benefit, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. Speaking at a webinar o...

Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio smart speaker go on sale in India

The Google Pixel 4a and the newly-launched Nest Audio smart speaker went on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days Specials.The Pixel 4a Just Black is available at a special introductory price of...

Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Friday, police saidThe motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the distri...

Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the poor category. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC data, the Air Quality Index AQI is at 285 in ITO, 243 in R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020