Cycling-Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead

Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE Emirates rider outsprinted Joao Almeida, who consolidated his overall lead as second place earned the Portuguese a six-second time bonus.

Austrian Patrick Konrad took third place. Saturday's 14th stage is a 34.1-km individual time trial between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.