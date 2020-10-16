Cycling-Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead
Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE Emirates rider outsprinted Joao Almeida, who consolidated his overall lead as second place earned the Portuguese a six-second time bonus.
Austrian Patrick Konrad took third place. Saturday's 14th stage is a 34.1-km individual time trial between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.
