Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Biaka Jongte

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday roped in Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu, and Lalbiakhlua 'Biaka' Jongte.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:22 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Biaka Jongte
Hyderabad FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday roped in Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu, and Lalbiakhlua 'Biaka' Jongte. The trio has each penned a long-term deal with the Indian Super League club till the end of the 2022-23 season. The youngsters who have all played in the I-League, have also been capped by the national team at the youth level, and join a host of U22 players at Hyderabad FC.

HFC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni in an official statement said, "Our philosophy at Hyderabad FC is to have a right mix of young and experienced players. We see the youngsters as a crucial part of not just our squad, but our overall project and we're very happy to have signed Biaka, Akash and Rohit." "All three of them have been training with the team in Goa and we believe they will become important players for our club in the future," he added.

A full-back by trait, Akash Mishra spent three years training in Germany after making it through the trials conducted by U Dream Football Academy in 2015. The 18-year-old returned to India in 2018 and soon broke into the India U18 side. He scored twice in seven games, helping the team clinch the SAFF Championships in 2019 before joining Indian Arrows. "Among many things that excite me about Hyderabad FC is the rich football history of the city. Hyderabad has produced many star players for the country in the past and I cannot wait to be a part of the club ahead of the new Indian Super League season," said Akash.

Rohit Danu, the 18-year-old attacker, started training with the AIFF Elite Academy at a tender age and was the youngest member of India's camp for the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017. "Signing with HFC is the start of a new journey for me in my career. I am proud to have signed for the club and as a youngster, I will try my best to learn and improve myself as a player," said Rohit.

Biaka Jongte, who played local football in Mizoram, first came into the limelight when he helped India U-15s to the SAFF Championship victory in 2017. He was also a part of the Indian squad that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018. "I am really happy and proud to be a part of HFC. I already feel comfortable here and feel that this club is the perfect fit for me to improve as a player," said Biaka, after completing formalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey arrests man suspected of spying for UAE - source

Turkeys intelligence officials have arrested another man suspected of spying on foreign Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior security official said on Friday. The suspect had confessed, the official told Reuters, r...

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board SSB on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. The board said...

India took host of measures to combat COVID-19 impact: FM to World Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government has taken a host of initiatives, including a stimulus package totalling 10 per cent of the countrys GDP and major reforms in the labour sector, to combat the impact of the co...

J-K administration revamps water sports centre with world-class infrastructure facilities

Water sports facilities at the Water Sports Centre at Nehru Park in Jammu and Kashmirs Dal Lake have seen a massive upgrade in the last two years thanks to the Union Territorys administration, giving local sportspersons access to world-clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020