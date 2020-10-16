Soccer-Canizares follows father's footsteps towards Madrid keeper spot

Left Menu
Lucas plays for Real's under-19 side, who won the 2020 UEFA Youth League in August under club great Raul although he did not feature in the 3-2 win over Benfica in the final. His father Santi came through Madrid's academy to make 41 league appearances for the first team between 1994 and 1998, winning two La Liga titles and the 1998 Champions League.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:20 IST
Lucas Canizares is primed to follow the path taken by his father Santi in becoming a Real Madrid goalkeeper after being named in the first team squad for the first time on Friday. Real coach Zinedine Zidane has included the 18-year-old in a 20-man squad for Saturday's La Liga game at home to Cadiz along with first-choice Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

The oldest son of Spain great Santi, Lucas joined Real Madrid's youth set up in 2013 from Valencia and soon gained attention in Spain when a viral video showed him in tears after conceding a goal in the 2014 La Liga Promises tournament. Lucas plays for Real's under-19 side, who won the 2020 UEFA Youth League in August under club great Raul although he did not feature in the 3-2 win over Benfica in the final.

His father Santi came through Madrid's academy to make 41 league appearances for the first team between 1994 and 1998, winning two La Liga titles and the 1998 Champions League. Santi then spent a decade at Valencia before retiring in 2008, collecting two more La Liga titles in 2002 and 2004.

He also played 44 times for Spain but famously missed out on the 2002 World Cup after accidentally smashing a bottle of aftershave and injuring his foot. The Canizares family endured tragedy in 2018 when Lucas' younger brother Santi died aged five after a long illness.

Should Lucas make his Real debut he will join a select group of father and son goalkeepers, including Peter and Kasper Schmeichel, Miguel and Pepe Reina and Fabio and Carlo Cudicini.

