IPL 13: Rahul Tewatia wants RR to be consistent across all departments

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia said his side has to be consistent across all the departments for the "entire 40 overs" to win their forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the seventh position on the IPL points table with just six points from nine games. The franchise is now gearing up for the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), slated to take place on Monday.

"I think we're playing some good cricket. In the last match we played a very good game for around 38 overs of the match, just lost our way for a couple of overs and lost the game. We'll need to be consistent for the entire 40 overs in the coming games, across all departments, in order to win our coming games. The task is clear for us, we need to win five out of five to qualify and we'll be looking to give it our all in these five remaining games," Tewatia said in a press release. Rajasthan Royals have lost both of their previous two matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the league. Kartik Tyagi said they are not thinking too far ahead and taking it "match by match".

"We're taking it match by match right now and are just looking to play well in every game. Chennai are a very strong team, they have consistently done well in the IPL and will be very tough opposition for us. Personally, for me, it's been a decent start, the seniors have all helped me a lot, they keep motivating me to do well through certain tough moments," Tyagi said. (ANI)