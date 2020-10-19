Left Menu
LaLiga, El Club del Deportista launch 'Players' app for footballers

LaLiga and El Club del Deportista have unveiled the 'Players' App, and it is sure to be a competitive differentiator for the players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:34 IST
La Liga logo . Image Credit: ANI

LaLiga and El Club del Deportista have unveiled the 'Players' App, and it is sure to be a competitive differentiator for the players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs. The 'Players' App was unveiled during an event at LaLiga headquarters where LaLiga president Javier Tebas said: "We're very satisfied with this agreement that we've reached with El Club del Deportista. As a result, we've become the first league in the world to have an app like this. We've produced a unique, cutting-edge tool that the players can use to access exclusive content that they wouldn't otherwise be able to."

The 'Players' App is an evolution of the old CD Live app and there are certain new features such as pre- and post-match information that includes details on pitch conditions, referees and personalised statistics based on each player's position and playing history. The Players App pulls from LaLiga's unique performance analysis system Mediacoach to provide this critical information directly to the athletes. In addition, match videos can also be requested after the game has finished.

"LaLiga is providing footballers a personal and direct way to interact with their own data. The power of this data will no doubt help them become better athletes and footballers," said Luis Gil, LaLiga's director of competitions and the player's office and a former professional football player. At the same time, the Players App includes lifestyle features familiar from El Club del Deportista related to dining out, travel, car rental, and accessing exclusive benefits from luxury brands. The partnership between LaLiga and El Club del Deportista has made it possible to launch this new app, which is sure to surprise and satisfy the demands of the players of LaLiga's 42 clubs.

Another big novelty of 'Players' is that the users will be able to consult their performance during each match, as well as over the course of the season, both on an individual and collective basis. The players will also be able to request a copy of the matches played by their team in recent seasons (since the 2015/16 season), both in LaLiga Santander and in LaLiga SmartBank. (ANI)

