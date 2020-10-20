Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindhu in London as practice in national camp wasn't happening properly: Father

World Champion P V Sindhu is in London to prepare for next year's Asia leg of the Badminton World Federation's calendar as "her practice was not happening properly" at the ongoing national camp in Hyderabad, her father PV Ramana has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:05 IST
Sindhu in London as practice in national camp wasn't happening properly: Father

World Champion P V Sindhu is in London to prepare for next year's Asia leg of the Badminton World Federation's calendar as "her practice was not happening properly" at the ongoing national camp in Hyderabad, her father PV Ramana has said. The Olympic silver-medallist has been in London for the last 10 days and posted a picture with sports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), her training base, on her social media page on Monday.

"She has been in London for last 10 days. We can't stay with her for two months, so she went alone," Ramana, who has often spoken on behalf of the shuttler told PTI, refuting reports that she left because of an unspecified dispute in the family. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BWF has been forced to move the World Tour Finals (Jan 27-31) and the two Asia opens (Jan 12-17 and Jan 19-24) to Bangkok in January next year. Ramana said that the celebrated shuttler was not happy with her training at the national camp.

"Her practice was not happening properly here. After the 2018 Asian Games, Gopi (chief coach Pullela Gopichand) didn't take interest in her training. He didn't provide a proper practice partner to train with her. "She was not having enough quality practice and was fed up with the treatment," he claimed.

When contacted, Gopichand confirmed that Sindhu had informed him about her move to London but refused to respond to Ramana's remarks. "She has gone for that Gatorade training academy, that is the information we have. They have a training institute there. I don't know the exact details or duration of the program," he said.

"I don't want to respond to what her father has to say, if Sindhu says something, I will respond," he added. Ramana said Sindhu had informed the Badminton Association of India (BAI) regarding her trip to London and had also kept Gopichand in the loop.

"She had sent a letter to BAI last week about her trip, with a copy to Gopi...and since she will be there for at least eight weeks, she will be practicing with England team. So, she requested BAI to put in a word to Badminton England," Ramana said. Sindhu has been part of the national camp for Olympic hopefuls and was training with her Korean coach Park Tae Sang ever since Kim Ji Hyun resigned last year.

She skipped the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament and will next be seen in action at the Asian leg of the adjusted BWF World Tour 2020 in January. The Hyderabadi will not get a direct entry in the rescheduled World Tour Final as the BWF has decided against handing automatic invitations to current world champions in the season-ending tournament.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the groups 1977 Rumours, one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

France reported a massive jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest restrictions, while India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020