Soccer-Former France goalkeeper Martini dies at 58

Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini and deputy director of Montpellier's training centre has died at 58, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre last week. He spent the majority of his career at Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for France.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:59 IST
"Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier's most loyal servants, on and off the pitch," the club said in a statement. "He leaves the image of a good man, always ready to help, and who never missed the opportunity to distil a kind word to each of his interlocutors. Rest in peace Bruno, we already miss you."

