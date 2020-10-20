Soccer-Leeds midfielder Phillips out for up to six weeks with shoulder injury

Left Menu
Leeds United's England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out of action for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who has featured in all of Leeds' five league games this season, made his England debut away to Denmark in the Nations League last month.

Leeds United's England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out of action for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Phillips sustained the injury during Monday's 1-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but does not require surgery.

"Kalvin began his rehab at Thorp Arch this morning and will be working hard with the medical team to return to action as soon as possible," the Yorkshire club said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/27207/kalvin-phillips-suffers-injury. The 24-year-old, who has featured in all of Leeds' five league games this season, made his England debut away to Denmark in the Nations League last month.

