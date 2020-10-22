Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia scrap England, US games in London due to COVID-19 crisis

The FFA had been close to confirming dates for the November friendlies but said the "ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe" had forced it to reconsider. "Following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time," the governing body said in a statement.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-10-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 09:00 IST
Soccer-Australia scrap England, US games in London due to COVID-19 crisis

Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Thursday it has called off a training camp in Europe and scrapped plans for matches against England and the United States in London next month due to the worsening COVID-19 crisis on the continent. The FFA had been close to confirming dates for the November friendlies but said the "ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe" had forced it to reconsider.

"Following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time," the governing body said in a statement. "FFA is committed to ensuring Australia’s national teams at all levels return to action as soon as possible, however ensuring the health and wellbeing of players and staff remains FFA’s foremost priority."

The decision means the Socceroos will not play a competitive match in 2020, with the next international window in March 2021. England's FA said on Wednesday they would face Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 12 ahead of their last two UEFA Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on Nov. 15 and home to Iceland on Nov. 18.

New Zealand were to have met England at Wembley in November but pulled out citing player unavailability and travel restrictions arising from the pandemic. A total of 26,688 novel coronavirus cases were reported in Britain on Wednesday, the country's highest daily total to date, and a further 191 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

Also Read: Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears

South Korean officials refused to suspend the countrys seasonal flu inoculation programme on Thursday, despite growing calls to do so following the deaths of at least 13 people who were vaccinated in recent days. Health authorities said the...

England going to South Africa next month for 3 ODIS, 3 T20s

England will travel to South Africa next month to play six limited-overs games against the Proteas after the South African government agreed to exempt the touring team from its coronavirus travel restrictions. South Africa currently doesnt ...

AAP volunteers detained for protest near Goa CM's house

Goa Police detained volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party who staged a protest near Chief Minister Pramod Sawants residence while alleging that his government was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub. Nearly 50 AAP volunteers too...

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020