Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will extend all support to make LPL annual property like IPL, says SL Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has said that Lanka Premier League (LPL) will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:29 IST
Will extend all support to make LPL annual property like IPL, says SL Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa
LPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has said that Lanka Premier League (LPL) will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators. Rajapaksa also said the government will extend all possible support to make LPL an annual sports property of Sri Lanka much on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. He further added that he is confident that this tournament will build the country's sports economy and set the stage for exposing the talents of Sri Lanka's young athletes to the international arena.

"Following the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the possibility of holding such a tournament in Sri Lanka was much talked about for many years but unfortunately, it didn't happen. But now, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been in discussions for weeks to make this tournament a reality as it is essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket," said Rajapaksa in his personal blog. "The tournament will bring more international attention and recognition to our young athletes and such a highly competitive tournament will not only enhance entertainment but also make a significant contribution to the sports economy as well as the economy of the country. This tournament will be a strong foundation to strengthen the sports tourism industry which has been severely affected by the global epidemic of Corona. As the Minister of Sports, I look forward to giving my full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through my Ministry to make Lanka Premier League T20 tournament the premier annual tournament in the country," he added.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues -- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KC (M) Jose K Mani faction formally inducted into CPI-M-led LDF in Kerala

The ruling CPIM-led LDF in Kerala on Thursday formally inducted the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress M, which had recently severed its over three-decade-long ties with the UDF spearheaded by the Congress and joined hands with the ...

Middlemen, not farmers, behind agitation against farm laws in Punjab: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday that middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against farm laws in Punjab while asserting that the Narendra Modi government has freed peasants from the slavery of selling their produce to p...

AAP govt attitude appears averse to online registration of legal documents: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday disapproved of the AAP governments attitude towards online registration of legal documents, saying it appeared to be completely averse to the idea and directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on why it...

Sebi disposes of proceedings against Bharti Telecom, Sunil Bharti Mittal, two others

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of proceedings against four entities including Bharti Telecom Ltd and Sunil Bharti Mittal, in a matter related to alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in Bharti Airtels scrip. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020