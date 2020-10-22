Will extend all support to make LPL annual property like IPL, says SL Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has said that Lanka Premier League (LPL) will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators. Rajapaksa also said the government will extend all possible support to make LPL an annual sports property of Sri Lanka much on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. He further added that he is confident that this tournament will build the country's sports economy and set the stage for exposing the talents of Sri Lanka's young athletes to the international arena.

"Following the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the possibility of holding such a tournament in Sri Lanka was much talked about for many years but unfortunately, it didn't happen. But now, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been in discussions for weeks to make this tournament a reality as it is essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket," said Rajapaksa in his personal blog. "The tournament will bring more international attention and recognition to our young athletes and such a highly competitive tournament will not only enhance entertainment but also make a significant contribution to the sports economy as well as the economy of the country. This tournament will be a strong foundation to strengthen the sports tourism industry which has been severely affected by the global epidemic of Corona. As the Minister of Sports, I look forward to giving my full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through my Ministry to make Lanka Premier League T20 tournament the premier annual tournament in the country," he added.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues -- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title. (ANI)