SRH defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with 11 balls overs to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Manish Pandey top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls while Jason Holder was the most impressive bowler with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 154/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36; Jason Holder 3/33) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156/2 in 18.1 overs (Manish Pandey 83 not out, Vijay Shankar 52 not out).