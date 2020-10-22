SRH defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets
Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 154/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36; Jason Holder 3/33) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156/2 in 18.1 overs (Manish Pandey 83 not out, Vijay Shankar 52 not out).PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:03 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with 11 balls overs to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Manish Pandey top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls while Jason Holder was the most impressive bowler with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 154/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 36; Jason Holder 3/33) Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156/2 in 18.1 overs (Manish Pandey 83 not out, Vijay Shankar 52 not out).
ALSO READ
Indian Ambassador discusses bilateral issues with US Treasury, Health Secretaries
Indian Ambassador discusses bilateral issues with US Treasury, Health secretaries
88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations begin at Hindon airbase
Two in five Indian professionals are in distress amid Covid crisis: LinkedIn
Indian researchers develop bandage with magnetic nanofibres that kills skin cancer cells with heat