Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team. The 3-2 Raiders will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET while the unbeaten Seattle Seahawks and divisional rival Arizona Cardinals play in Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET as the league safeguards a coveted broadcast slot and further enhances safety protocols. No. 1 seed Goffin ousted by Giron in Antwerp

American qualifier Marcos Giron pulled off an upset of Belgium's David Goffin on Thursday at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, knocking out No. 1 seed in straight sets. Giron, ranked No. 94, took down the 14th-ranked Goffin 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 40 minutes. The win propelled Giron into the quarterfinals where he will next face No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur. Hamilton questions Petrov's role as steward after BLM comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton questioned the appointment of Vitaly Petrov as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward on Thursday after the Russian ex-racer criticised his campaigning anti-racism stance. Petrov, who in 2010 became the first Russian to race in Formula One, told Russian publication Championat last month that Hamilton wearing a T-shirt calling for U.S. police to be arrested for the killing of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor was 'too much'. After loss, Dodgers line up LHP Urias for Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers might have lost Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but they gained a sense of normalcy for their starting rotation. Because left-hander Julio Urias was not used in the 6-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, in what was essentially a bullpen game for Los Angeles, he will slot into the rotation for Game 4 on Saturday night. Ravens acquire DE Ngakoue from Vikings for draft picks

The Ravens and Minnesota Vikings finalized a trade Thursday that sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced. The Vikings will receive a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022, multiple media outlets reported. The deal comes under two months removed from Minnesota acquiring Ngakoue from Jacksonville. The Vikings nearly recoup what they gave up for Ngakoue on Aug. 30 - a second-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022. NHL: League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events. The outdoor Winter Classic regular season game was scheduled to be played on Jan. 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Sunrise, Florida was set to host All-Star Weekend from Jan. 29-30. Utah settles for $13.5 million with McCluskey family over death of daughter

The University of Utah announced Thursday that it reached a $13.5 million settlement with the family of murdered track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey and also admitted publicly for the first time that her death could have been prevented. The announcement comes on the two-year anniversary of McCluskey's death. She was shot and killed on the Salt Lake City campus by Melvin Rowland, a man she briefly dated. Rowland killed himself later that night. Munoz, Hatton lead midway through Zozo Championship first round

Sebastian Munoz had an eventful day that included two eagles to card an eight-under par 64, while England's Tyrrell Hatton kept pace with eight birdies through his first 15 holes during the first round of the Zozo Championship on Thursday. The pair were two shots clear of five players at the tournament, which is being played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California instead of Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ex-49ers star Stubblefield sentenced 15 years to life for rape

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015. KRON-TV reported the news, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office. Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt "pure joy." He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.