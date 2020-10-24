Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC chief Bach says Olympic Games cannot be 'marketplace of demonstrations'

The athletes personify the values of excellence, solidarity and peace," Bach wrote in The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/oct/24/the-olympics-are-about-diversity-and-unity-not-politics-and-profit-boycotts-dont-work-thomas-bach newspaper. "They express this inclusiveness and mutual respect also by being politically neutral on the field of play and during the ceremonies.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:30 IST
Olympics-IOC chief Bach says Olympic Games cannot be 'marketplace of demonstrations'

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Olympic Games are not about politics and must guard against becoming a "marketplace of demonstrations". Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement to protest racial injustice, calls have increased this year for a change to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans any form political protest during the Games.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said earlier this month he believes athletes should have the right to make gestures of political protest during the Games, contrary to official IOC policy. "The Olympic Games are firstly about sport. The athletes personify the values of excellence, solidarity and peace," Bach wrote in The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/oct/24/the-olympics-are-about-diversity-and-unity-not-politics-and-profit-boycotts-dont-work-thomas-bach newspaper.

"They express this inclusiveness and mutual respect also by being politically neutral on the field of play and during the ceremonies. At times this focus on sport needs to be reconciled with the freedom of speech all athletes also enjoy at the Games. "The unifying power of the Games can only unfold if everyone shows respect for and solidarity to one another. Otherwise, the Games will descend into a marketplace of demonstrations of all kinds, dividing and not uniting the world."

Bach said he experienced the "political impotence" of sport when West Germany was among several countries to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games. "As chair of the West German athletes' commission I strongly opposed this boycott because it punished us for something we had nothing to do with - the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet army," Bach, the winner of team fencing gold at Montreal 1976, wrote.

"It's no consolation that we were ultimately proven right that this boycott not only punished the wrong ones, but that it also had no political effect... the Soviet army stayed nine more years in Afghanistan. "The Olympic Games are not about politics. The IOC, as a civil non-governmental organisation, is strictly politically neutral at all times."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the IOC to delay this year's Tokyo Games until 2021.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its selective outrage in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and question...

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.Additionally,...

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020