Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open winner Swiatek to quarantine after contact with COVID-19

French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. "Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said in a Twitter post. Cycling: Wellens wins Vuelta stage five, Roglic still leads overall

Belgian Tim Wellens beat Guillaume Martin in a sprint finish to win a hilly stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, as Primoz Roglic stayed out of trouble to keep the overall lead. Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Martin (Cofidis) and Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) attacked from a breakaway group with around 75km left of the 184km stage to Sabinanigo and managed to stay clear. Olympics: Tokyo finally opens Aquatics Centre with hopeful ceremony

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike finally inaugurated on Saturday the Aquatics Centre for next year’s rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open. The Aquatics Centre was due to officially open on March 22 but that event was cancelled over coronavirus fears. Two days later the entire Tokyo Games was postponed until 2021. Golf: Thomas takes lead as players go low at Zozo

Justin Thomas poured in seven birdies to card his second consecutive round of 65 and take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship at the Sherwood Country Club on Friday. The world number three was hot out of the gate, with four birdies over his first five holes en route to a bogey-free round that left him 14-under 130 heading into the weekend. Tiger's latest bid for PGA Tour record once again out of grasp

Tiger Woods' bid for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory will have to wait despite a solid round on Friday, after he finished 12 strokes off the lead and tied for 66th at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship. The 15-time major winner equaled Sam Snead's record 82 wins at Zozo in 2019 after clinching his fifth Masters title to cap a remarkable redemption arc. IOC chief Bach says Olympic Games cannot be 'marketplace of demonstrations'

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Olympic Games are not about politics and must guard against becoming a "marketplace of demonstrations". Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement to protest racial injustice, calls have increased this year for a change to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans any form political protest during the Games. Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-4 in the other semi-final. Vikings Pro Bowl LB Blair dies at 70

Former linebacker Matt Blair, the second-leading tackler in Minnesota Vikings history, died Thursday at age 70, the team announced Friday. His death was believed to be caused by complications from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The neurodegenerative disease, caused by repeated brain injuries, cannot be diagnosed while a person is alive. Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead

Los Angeles scored early and often and ace Walker Buehler overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a 6-2 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday. The favored Dodgers wasted no time getting on the board when third baseman Justin Turner rifled a solo home run over the left field fence in the first inning. Nurmagomedov can be greatest of all time, says UFC's White

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can take a step closer to becoming the greatest of all time (GOAT) in his class if he beats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the mixed martial arts promotion's chief Dana White has said. Russian Nurmagomedov will put his belt and a 28-0 win-loss record on the line on Saturday when he faces American interim champion Gaethje in a unification bout at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.