Army organises Run for Fun and Walkathon in Srinagar to promote fitness

In an attempt to motivate youngsters to stay fit, the Indian Army in Kashmir organised Run for Fun and Walkathon at the Old Air Field Military Station in Srinagar on Sunday. The event had the theme 'Youngistan Dil Se Bhag' and as many as 210 boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 18 participated in it.

Army officials and officers from civil administration flagged off the Run for Fun and Walkathon. The distances for Run for Fun and Walkathon were four and three kilometers respectively. Brigadier Tarun Narula, Commander 619 (Independent) Air Defence Brigade, said the youngsters were excited to participate in the event and they will continue to organise such events.

"In Budgam district, we gathered youngsters from several schools and organised marathon and walkathon. And this was organised inside the Army area so that the youth can see what the Army in Kashmir is doing for their betterment. This is a big motivation for them. When I addressed the youth, they were full of enthusiasm," Narula told ANI. "We organised a similar walkathon and marathon in Anantnag district last month which was a big success. We will continue to organise such initiatives," he added.

The event concluded with the distribution of attractive prizes, cash incentives and participation certificates for all. (ANI)