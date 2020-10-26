Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: I always dreamt of batting with MS Dhoni, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who guided his team to an eight-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that he has been wanting to bat with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni since the camp kicked off in Chennai.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:29 IST
IPL 13: I always dreamt of batting with MS Dhoni, says Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK skipper MS Dhoni with Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who guided his team to an eight-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that he has been wanting to bat with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni since the camp kicked off in Chennai. CSK comfortably chased down the target of 146 with eight wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take the side over the line. He shared an unbeaten 37-run stand with Dhoni while chasing.

Ruturaj said he always dreamt of batting along with Dhoni but didn't get many opportunities during last year's IPL. "I am feeling good but personal milestone doesn't matter much until and unless you win for your team. I was part of the squad last year and this year also I didn't get many chances this year also, so this means a lot," Gaikwad told bowler Deepak Chahar in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I was dreaming from the day you know when the camp started in Chennai and I had a feeling I might get a game and was hoping to play with Mahi bhai and obviously make a partnership. It helps me a lot, coming it from Mahi Bhai that keeps focusing on the next games," he added. Chahar bowled brilliantly and picked the important wicket of AB de Villiers. The right-handed bowler gave away 31 runs in 4 overs.

"I was confident bowling at death as I bowl 3 overs in the powerplay where only two players are allowed. Even last year, I bowled in the death overs, so I was pretty confident bowling in the crucial overs," said Chahar. With this win, CSK has risen to the seventh spot in the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points.

CSK will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diving legend Louganis questions if HIV status cost him TV jobs

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - He is regularly dubbed the worlds best ever diver, but Olympic gold medallist Greg Louganis still questions whether he missed out on lucrative sponsorship deals and top TV jobs ...

Uttarakhand: Schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents...

Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, internal reforms at 4-day conference from Monday

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of Indias combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, govern...

Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus. Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020