Left Menu
Development News Edition

No arms, no issue for Pakistan snooker player Mohammad Ikram

At the other end of the table a moment later, a red ball sinks into the corner pocket. With a twist of the neck this way, or a lighter nudge another, the 32-year-old Ikram has worked out how to pot snooker balls without the use of a cue stick.

PTI | Samundri | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:04 IST
No arms, no issue for Pakistan snooker player Mohammad Ikram

Mohammad Ikram leans over the snooker table, his face at almost touching distance behind the white ball as he assesses his options, then knocks it with his bearded chin. At the other end of the table a moment later, a red ball sinks into the corner pocket.

With a twist of the neck this way, or a lighter nudge another, the 32-year-old Ikram has worked out how to pot snooker balls without the use of a cue stick. He was born without arms. He lives in a dusty rural town in the northeast of Pakistan in Punjab province. He hasn't let anything stop him from fulfilling his childhood dream of playing the game of snooker.

Ikram remembers watching other children playing on dusty pool tables outside his home when he was a 10-year-old kid. He always wished one day he could also play the game, but just needed to work out how. "At that time I wished I had arms so that I could play the game, too," Ikram told The Associated Press.

Eventually he devised his own style and later went to a nearby club, looking for a game. "People didn't believe me in the club that I could play with my chin," he said, "but they gradually started admiring my skills when I started hitting the cue ball with the chin." Mohammad Nadeem, owner of the Cue Club in Samundri, recalled the time about 10 or 12 years ago when Ikram approached him with a request to play snooker.

"I told him 'no you cannot do this,'" Nadeem said. It's a good thing Ikram didn't take no for an answer. "When he first hit the ball with his chin, it simply amazed me because it was as good as any other snooker player could have hit it with cue in hand," Nadeem said.

So Ikram started making the 12-kilomoter (7 1/2-mile) daily trip to the club, where he plays on the seven snooker tables. Ikram has won at least three local tournaments and his popularity is growing fast -- not only in his hometown but also across Pakistan, mainly because of media attention.

Ikram, who has two younger brothers and five younger sisters, holds a special place in his mother's heart. "I don't go out and watch him play but his father has seen him playing and we are happy for him," Ikram's mother, Razia Bibi, said. "We used to say that had he got arms, he would have been very happy. But now the whole world will be happy when they see him playing." Ikram said he wanted to show off his snooker skills abroad, and was hoping to get some support from the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricket star who led the Pakistan team to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

"I wish, I could go abroad and play in front of other people and bring fame to Pakistan," Ikram said, as he rested his right leg on the table, flexed his neck and yet again hit the cue ball with his chin and potted a red ball in the long pocket..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diving legend Louganis questions if HIV status cost him TV jobs

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - He is regularly dubbed the worlds best ever diver, but Olympic gold medallist Greg Louganis still questions whether he missed out on lucrative sponsorship deals and top TV jobs ...

Uttarakhand: Schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents...

Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, internal reforms at 4-day conference from Monday

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of Indias combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, govern...

Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus. Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020