Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Stokes made the chase look so easy, says Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals' defeated the table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Sunday and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar feels that it was Ben Stokes who made the chase looked very easy.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:03 IST
IPL 13: Stokes made the chase look so easy, says Tendulkar
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' defeated the table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Sunday and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar feels that it was Ben Stokes who made the chase looked very easy. Rajasthan chased down the target of 196 against Mumbai Indians with eight wickets in hand. Stokes smashed a century and later dedicated the hundred to his father who is battling it out with cancer.

Stokes and Sanju Samson put together an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs. With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points. Tendulkar said the century from Stokes made the chase very comfortable. The legendary batsman also praised Sanju Samson for an equally important knock against Mumbai Indians.

"Big Player, Big Impact! Brilliant 100 by @benstokes38 to make this chase look very comfortable. @IamSanjuSamson played an equally important innings and he was a perfect partner for Stokes," Tendulkar tweeted. Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, October 28 while Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living AoL through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravi...

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with U.S. after demise of treaty

The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts

Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic outlook, while Chinas leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.The United Stat...

Iran reports COVID-19 death every five minutes, hospitals struggle

Hospitals in many Iranian provinces are running out of capacity to handle COVID-19 cases, health authorities say, with novel coronavirus now killing around 300 people a day or one person every five minutes. Authorities have complained of po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020