ISL: Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of English-born Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard.

Updated: 27-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:38 IST
ISL: Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard
Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard (Photo/ Mumbai City FC)). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of English-born Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard. The 23-year-old joins the Islanders on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio. Goddard represented Tottenham at the U-18, U-21, and U-23 levels before leaving the club in 2017.

"I've heard plenty of great things not just about India but the Indian Super League as well. When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talents here and develop my game," Goddard said in an official statement. "I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football. It's unfortunate that we have to play in these unique conditions away from our fans, but I am prepared to give everything it takes to help the club and give our supporters good memories," he added.

A move to Italy followed for Goddard where the youngster signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018. "I am really pleased to have a great talent like Cy in our squad. He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill," Head coach, Sergio Lobera.

"Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City and we're looking forward to what he can offer to the squad," he added. Goddard is also a youth international for Japan and has worn the Japanese national colours at the U-16 and U-17 levels in the past. (ANI)

