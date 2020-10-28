Left Menu
Development News Edition

Game against Midtjylland was 'really tricky': Klopp after victory

After registering a win over Midtjylland, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the match was really "tricky" and their oppositions "pressed like crazy".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:16 IST
Game against Midtjylland was 'really tricky': Klopp after victory
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After registering a win over Midtjylland, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the match was really "tricky" and their oppositions "pressed like crazy". Liverpool defeated Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Pretty much as difficult as I expected, to be honest, for different reasons. We made a lot of changes and it's my job to decide obviously, I have all the information about what the boys did," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "But for different reasons again, the game was really tricky. They pressed like crazy, they made a really hectic game of it and we couldn't calm it down in the decisive moments," he added.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal of the match in the 55th minute before Mohamed Salah netted a goal in the 90+3rd minute. Klopp also said that Midtjylland wanted to prove a point and they showed that they can be a "really uncomfortable opponent".

"Again, with the five changes I think it's then easier to keep it up for 90 minutes; I don't think they have to play this kind of pressing over 90 minutes in Denmark a lot. But they did it tonight. I think Midtjylland wanted to prove a point tonight - and they did probably - that they can be a really uncomfortable opponent," Klopp said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here. Going into Tuesdays do-or-die contest ag...

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020