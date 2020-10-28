Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Australia's Boxing Day test to have crowds of 25,000 - minister

"We've been really clear with Cricket Australia and the MCG that we'll make final decisions about numbers closer to the day, depending on the epidemiological situation that abides at the time," he said. "At this stage, (25,000) is what we believe would be the safe and appropriate number per day here at the MCG." Pakula said he would not rule out raising the cap if the health situation allowed. Melbourne's liberation from lockdown has come too late for the country's biggest week in horse racing, the Melbourne Cup carnival, which starts this weekend.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:44 IST
Sport-Australia's Boxing Day test to have crowds of 25,000 - minister

Authorities are targeting crowds of at least 25,000 people per day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for Australia's second cricket test against India, a government official said on Wednesday. Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, was released from a coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, with retail and hospitality businesses opening their doors for the first time in months.

Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said the government would develop a plan with Cricket Australia and the MCG to allow the famed 100,000-seat stadium to be at one-quarter capacity for the test starting on Dec. 26. "We've been really clear with Cricket Australia and the MCG that we'll make final decisions about numbers closer to the day, depending on the epidemiological situation that abides at the time," he said.

"At this stage, (25,000) is what we believe would be the safe and appropriate number per day here at the MCG." Pakula said he would not rule out raising the cap if the health situation allowed.

Melbourne's liberation from lockdown has come too late for the country's biggest week in horse racing, the Melbourne Cup carnival, which starts this weekend. The carnival usually attracts crowds of 90,000-plus to major races and is crowned by the A$8 million ($5.7 million) Melbourne Cup, which is run on the first Tuesday in November at Flemington and known as "the race that stops the nation".

But no spectators will be at the track this year. The Victoria Racing Club had hoped owners of entered horses might attend but Pakula said the government had denied the request. The government last week initially approved owners at the A$5 million Cox Plate that ran Saturday but quickly backflipped on the decision after community outrage.

"The view the government came to was it wasn't appropriate in the circumstances to have hundreds of owners congregating at Flemington next week," said Pakula. "There will be a time for that but next week is not that time." ($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe must be more efficient with COVID policies - EU Council president

The situation in Europe, where coronavirus infections are surging, is serious and alarming and the bloc must be more efficient with testing, contact tracing, vaccine and quarantine policies, the EU Council President said. We need more effic...

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020