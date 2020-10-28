Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Rugby-Then there were three, Tri-Nations set for Sydney kickoff

Five years of struggle off and on the pitch have taken a big toll on the game and Rugby Australia will be hoping fans turn out in big numbers for the six tests to help fill their coffers, which took another hit when the reigning champions withdrew. New Zealand, who arrived in Sydney on Monday, only need to draw one of the tests they play against the Wallabies in the first two weeks -- the second is in Brisbane -- to win the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight season.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:11 IST
PREVIEW-Rugby-Then there were three, Tri-Nations set for Sydney kickoff

Three months late and one team down in the absence of the Springboks, the southern hemisphere's annual test championship finally gets underway in Sydney on Saturday when Australia face New Zealand in front of a crowd of up to 40,000.

The withdrawal of the world champions over player welfare concerns has certainly diminished the tournament, which has been rechristened the Tri-Nations in a nod to the predecessor of the Rugby Championship before Argentina joined. After being forced to tear up their match schedule at least three times and settling on Australia as host nation after fractious negotiations, however, governing body SANZAAR will be happy just to see tests played in the COVID-19-disrupted season.

New Zealand will start as favourites, as they usually do, although Australia will approach the tournament with renewed confidence after the first two Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks earlier this month. The Wallabies, who bowed out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals last year, looked to have a harder edge both in attack and defence under new coach Dave Rennie in the 16-16 draw in Wellington and the first half of the 27-7 loss at Eden Park.

As it is every year, the Bledisloe Cup will be a keenly contested competition within a competition and regaining the symbol of trans-Tasman Sea rugby supremacy for the first time since 2003 would be a huge boost for the Australian game. Five years of struggle off and on the pitch have taken a big toll on the game and Rugby Australia will be hoping fans turn out in big numbers for the six tests to help fill their coffers, which took another hit when the reigning champions withdrew.

New Zealand, who arrived in Sydney on Monday, only need to draw one of the tests they play against the Wallabies in the first two weeks -- the second is in Brisbane -- to win the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight season. Also under a new coach in Ian Foster, the notoriously slow-starting All Blacks really hit their straps with three tries in 15 minutes to open the second half against the Wallabies two weeks ago in Auckland.

Caleb Clarke made a big impression in his first test start in that match and the rampaging 21-year-old winger looks set to become one of the most feared attacking weapons in world rugby. Argentina have no shortage of quality outside backs but might struggle to be competitive in what will be their first tests since the disappointment of last year's World Cup, where they went out in the pool stage.

While the Australian and New Zealand squads have had the benefit of playing domestic Super Rugby seasons and two tests, only those Pumas attached to European clubs have seen any action this year at all. Coach Mario Ledesma was among a slew of players and staff who contracted COVID-19 during their pre-tournament training camp and, even with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika helping out, anything close to a win will be a considerable achievement. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix working on 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft

Netflix is collaborating with gaming company Ubisoft for a live-action series on popular video game Assassins Creed. In a statement, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that they will develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.T...

DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

- Services to help curb imports, ensure transparency in the gold evaluation and pricing MUMBAI, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and J...

Scientists find brain abnormalities in COVID-19 patients

An analysis of more than 80 studies reporting complications experienced by COVID-19 patients has revealed that about one-third of them have abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain, findings which shed light on the neurological sympto...

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020