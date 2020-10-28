Left Menu
Messi is best of all time, its a privilege to play alongside him: Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic said that his teammate Lionel Messi is the "best of all time" and it is a privilege for him to be able to play alongside the Argentine.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:53 IST
Lionel Messi (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic said that his teammate Lionel Messi is the "best of all time" and it is a privilege for him to be able to play alongside the Argentine. Pjanic joined Barcelona in June, making a move from Juventus where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi is the best of all time and it is a privilege to play alongside him. It's a unique chance to have played alongside Messi and Cristiano," the club's official website quoted Pjanic as saying. Barcelona are all set to lock horns with Juventus in the Champions League and Pjanic said he is "waiting excitedly" for the match.

"They are a very strong team and so it will be a difficult game but our objective is to be at our best to pick up all three points," he said. "I know Juventus very well and I am waiting excitedly for the game," Pjanic added.

Barcelona will take on Juventus on Thursday. (ANI)

