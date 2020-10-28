Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shadab Khan to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe due to stiffness in his leg

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss the first ODI against Zimbabwe as he suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the warm-up game, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team confirmed on Wednesday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:08 IST
Shadab Khan to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe due to stiffness in his leg
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss the first ODI against Zimbabwe as he suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the warm-up game, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team confirmed on Wednesday. "...Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 30. The leg-spinner suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on 23 October," PCB said in a release.

"Shadab will continue to be treated and rehabilitation regime and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI," it added. Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Harris Sohail, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadar, Zafar Gohar.

Pakistan are set to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from October 30. Pakistan will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3 while the three shorter format games will also be played in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8, and 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian parliament, cbank chief tell govt to cut spending plans

A Tunisian parliamentary committee on Wednesday rejected a supplementary budget bill that would have entailed the biggest deficit in decades, and both the committee and the central bank governor urged the government to cut its spending plan...

American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam gov't says he was 'kidnapped'

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock c Gurkeerat Singh b Siraj 18 Ishan Kishanc Chris Morris b Chahal 25 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Saurabh Tiwary c Devdutt Padikkal b Siraj 5 Krunal Pandya c Chris Morris b Chahal 10 Hardik Pandya c Siraj ...

Candidate who got 99.8 pc marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations JEE Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. His doctor father and three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020