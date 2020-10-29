Soccer-Lampard to discuss penalty duties after Jorginho miss

Left Menu
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club's penalty taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:02 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club's penalty taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League. Jorginho, who missed from the spot against Liverpool in the Premier League last month, hit the post with a penalty in the first half with the game goalless in Krasnodar on Wednesday.

"Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea," Lampard told reporters. "My feeling is when you take as many penalties as he does, there can be periods when you miss one, and sometimes there can be periods where you miss one or two. I experienced that as a player."

Jorginho was substituted by the time Chelsea were awarded another penalty, which Timo Werner dispatched in the 76th minute. "Timo Werner, I know he's very capable to take penalties," Lampard added. "We have other players that can as well, so I'll talk with the players afterwards to see how we move forward."

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea sealed their first Champions League victory of the season in front of owner Roman Abramovich. Abramovich has been unable to attend matches at Stamford Bridge because of UK visa issues.

"I always feel the support of the owner of the club, whether he's here at games or not," Lampard said. "A couple of my staff members spoke to him, but by the time I came out in the warm-up he wasn't around."

