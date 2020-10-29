Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ireland v France women's Six Nations game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak - French federation

The women's Six Nations game between Ireland and France has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the French camp, the French rugby federation told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:38 IST
Rugby-Ireland v France women's Six Nations game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak - French federation

The women's Six Nations game between Ireland and France has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the French camp, the French rugby federation told Reuters on Thursday. The game was scheduled for Sunday in Dublin after France had agreed to play away to avoid a 14-day quarantine for the Irish upon their return home.

Les Bleues drew 13-13 against Scotland last Sunday, a result that handed the title to England. England will be looking to secure a Grand Slam against Wales at the weekend.

The French men host Ireland on Saturday in the Six Nations finale despite a nationwide lockdown announced by president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Indonesian league's suspension extended to early 2021

All domestic football in Indonesia has been suspended until early 2021, the countrys football association said on Thursday. Matches in Liga 1, the countrys top division, were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with only three r...

INSIGHT-Make Science Great Again: U.S. researchers dream of life after Trump

From his lab in Toulouse, France, Benjamin Sanderson models the range of extreme risks to humans from climate change, research he hopes can inform policymakers planning for worsening wildfires and floods. It is the kind of work he once perf...

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 profit rises 14 pc at Rs 196 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said its net profit in September quarter of the current fiscal year rose by 14 per cent to Rs 196 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.AU Sma...

UK's Lloyds bank returns to profit on housing market rebound

Britishs Lloyds Banking Group returned to profit in the third quarter of the year as it benefited from a rebound in the housing market after the coronavirus lockdown of the spring was eased. However, the bank warned Thursday that the outloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020