Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200km long 'Fit India Walkthon' with ITBP

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with actor Vidyut Jammwal will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' on October 31 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:26 IST
Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200km long 'Fit India Walkthon' with ITBP
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with actor Vidyut Jammwal will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' on October 31 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.The 3-day event is being organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), starting from October 31 to November 2. In this event, jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) will participate and march for over 200-km. The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

"It was the clarion call of our honourable PM to make the Fit India Movement a people's movement. I am extremely happy that the brave soldiers of our armed forces have come together to promote the importance of fitness through this unique walkathon. I will be joining them in Jaisalmer and participating in the walk along with them. To take the Fit India Movement to every corner of the country is a key initiative of the Sports Ministry," said Rijiju in an official release. 'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.

"I am very glad that the importance of fitness has been emphasised so wonderfully through the Fit India Walkathon. It's an honour for me to flag off this initiative with Kiren Rijiju and have our jawans join us in our mission to spread the word about fitness," said actor Vidyut Jammwal. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia: Construction of six cancer treatment centres underway

Ethiopias Ministry of Health has said that the construction of six cancer treatment centers is underway in four regions of Ethiopia, according to a media report by Ethiopian News Agency.Lia Taddesse, the Minister of Health, emphasized the n...

Five-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took ...

Sterling clings to gains against the euro before ECB meeting

Sterling rose to a seven-week high against the euro on Thursday, before a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to hold off on any new stimulus.Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.1, at 90.42 pence per euro at 1205 GMT, having earl...

Pakistan accepts role in Pulwama attack, hails it as achievement under Imran Khan government

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan and that Hindustan ko ghus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020